LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.