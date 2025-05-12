Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.

LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.9% of LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SCHE opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

