Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

