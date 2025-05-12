Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $724,971,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,988,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,381,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,293,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,335 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,941,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $50.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

