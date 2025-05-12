The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.

LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 510,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,605,000 after buying an additional 31,075 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,817.68. This represents a 61.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,999,268 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $157.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $369.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $156.30 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

