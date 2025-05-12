Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Antero Midstream accounts for 0.1% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.5%

AM stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.99. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $291.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AM. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

