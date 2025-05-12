Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 425,000 Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLD. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 245,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 454,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:COLD opened at $17.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $628.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -270.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.