ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 21st. Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $134.13 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

SFBS stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $101.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.89.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

SFBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,224.48. This trade represents a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

