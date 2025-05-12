LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,323.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 396,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,263,000 after purchasing an additional 390,024 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,218.7% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 229,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,001,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,880,000 after purchasing an additional 187,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,439,000 after purchasing an additional 132,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $105.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.33. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.