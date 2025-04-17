iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 107,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,971,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 287,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 204,283 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.27. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

