VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,932,233 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,485,763 shares.The stock last traded at $23.93 and had previously closed at $23.94.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82.

Institutional Trading of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,365.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

