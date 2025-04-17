Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $183.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.77. The firm has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.