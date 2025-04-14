White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises 19.3% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.59% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $29,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,734.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.34. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,665.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,023.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,850.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,875.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

