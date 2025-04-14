Promethos Capital LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Promethos Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,890 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in eBay by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eBay by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after purchasing an additional 335,035 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,936,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $367,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82,904 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in eBay by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,350,000 after buying an additional 677,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $64.58 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $71.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

