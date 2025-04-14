35,000 Shares in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Acquired by Tribune Investment Group LP

Tribune Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000. Construction Partners accounts for about 1.7% of Tribune Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tribune Investment Group LP owned 0.06% of Construction Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,140,000 after buying an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 67.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,795 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Construction Partners Price Performance

Construction Partners stock opened at $80.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.44. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $103.69.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

