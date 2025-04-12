Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading 4.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.71. 1,993,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,013,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on CXB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.62.

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

