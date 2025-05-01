Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 126,780 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 706.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,780 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,010,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,980,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,665,000 after acquiring an additional 117,203 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

EPAC stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Articles

