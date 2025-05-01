Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBMR. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 48,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMR opened at $24.92 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

