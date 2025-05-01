Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,619.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 19,954,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 19,784,005 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,563,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after acquiring an additional 169,636 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,229,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124,726 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,727,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,567,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,909,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $90.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.03. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $102.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.35.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

