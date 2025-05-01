Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VST opened at $129.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.