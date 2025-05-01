Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,457 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Apogee Enterprises worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APOG. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $870.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.85. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $345.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.82 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

