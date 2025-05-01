Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFM. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 62,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $672.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

