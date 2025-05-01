MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,679 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of TowneBank worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TowneBank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TowneBank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOWN opened at $32.95 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.79.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. TowneBank’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

