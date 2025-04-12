Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,198,639 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 769% from the previous session’s volume of 713,554 shares.The stock last traded at $25.34 and had previously closed at $23.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.