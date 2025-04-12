Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,198,639 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 769% from the previous session’s volume of 713,554 shares.The stock last traded at $25.34 and had previously closed at $23.85.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF
About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.