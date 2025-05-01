Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 19,804 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,804 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 519,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 43,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 10,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $416,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 359,462 shares in the company, valued at $14,975,186.92. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,864,350. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ opened at $38.21 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

