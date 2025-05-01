VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,795,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $895,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.