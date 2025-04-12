Contrasting Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) and SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT)

Profitability

This table compares SolarMax Technology and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarMax Technology -107.57% N/A -47.62% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

SolarMax Technology has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SolarMax Technology and Color Star Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarMax Technology $22.99 million 2.39 $440,000.00 ($0.80) -1.50 Color Star Technology $13.88 million 0.50 -$8.24 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SolarMax Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

0.8% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Color Star Technology beats SolarMax Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarMax Technology

SolarMax Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. SolarMax Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

