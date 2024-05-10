Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TSU. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.56.

Shares of TSU opened at C$44.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.81. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.05 and a 1-year high of C$46.08.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.7003195 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. In related news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. Insiders have sold a total of 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,283 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

