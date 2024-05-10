Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target to C$9.00

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SGR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Slate Grocery REIT

SGR.UN opened at C$10.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$641.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of C$9.56 and a 12-month high of C$13.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.34.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

