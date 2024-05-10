Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lycos Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, May 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Lycos Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Lycos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:LCX opened at C$3.60 on Wednesday. Lycos Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.04 and a 52-week high of C$4.15.

