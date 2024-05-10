Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given a C$8.40 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.40 price objective on Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TF. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Timbercreek Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

TSE:TF opened at C$7.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$5.74 and a twelve month high of C$7.85. The firm has a market cap of C$612.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.07.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$29.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.49 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 75.87% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7256214 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

