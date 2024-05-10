Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Cut to C$24.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$24.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Shares of TSE WTE opened at C$23.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.98. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of C$22.73 and a 1-year high of C$33.72.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$88.69 million during the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.6696203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

