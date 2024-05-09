Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of HCC opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

