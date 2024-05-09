Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $56,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jennifer Hyman sold 7,770 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $54,390.00.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

RENT opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.49. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($5.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.80) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RENT shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 119.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

