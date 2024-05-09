Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) PT at $234.86

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.86.
Several analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Manhattan Associates stock opened at $214.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.43. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $167.29 and a twelve month high of $266.94.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
