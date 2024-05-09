Verus Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in UDR by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of UDR by 23.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 477,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of UDR from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 657,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,498. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

