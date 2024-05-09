CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3,241.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 228,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.6 %

CSX traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.41. 5,482,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,117,396. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.