Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.90

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 11798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,297 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after buying an additional 1,596,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,676,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,659,000 after buying an additional 1,474,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $21,740,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,679,000.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

