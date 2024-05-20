Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) PT Lowered to $2.50

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Energous from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of WATT opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Energous has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.64.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 152.22% and a negative net margin of 4,369.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Energous will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

