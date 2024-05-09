Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.72

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 80949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $633.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 131.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Qifu Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

