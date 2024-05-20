Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Beachbody from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Beachbody to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Beachbody from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Beachbody alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BODI

Beachbody Trading Up 4.9 %

Beachbody stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Beachbody has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $62.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($2.55). The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beachbody will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beachbody

(Get Free Report)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.