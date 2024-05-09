Bogart Wealth LLC Has $7.68 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $268.34. 735,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,932. The company has a market capitalization of $193.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.43 and its 200 day moving average is $282.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

