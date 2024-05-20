Scotiabank Lowers First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $50.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,559,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after buying an additional 1,105,286 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,551,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,728,000 after buying an additional 869,676 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 328.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,413,000 after acquiring an additional 575,057 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,633,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after acquiring an additional 541,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

