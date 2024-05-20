Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 0.3 %

TV opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $939.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,216,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after buying an additional 3,119,098 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,618,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,705 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,093,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,800 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 210.3% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,590 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,042,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 914,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

