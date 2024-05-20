Bank of America Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $310.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.64.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $257.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a 12 month low of $186.84 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.70 and a 200-day moving average of $268.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Workday by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,902,000 after purchasing an additional 103,171 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

