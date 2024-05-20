TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on X. Barclays lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

X opened at C$36.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.28. The company has a market cap of C$10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$28.32 and a 52-week high of C$37.59.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.6198934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. In other news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

