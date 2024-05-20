SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $87.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Shares of SE stock opened at $73.76 on Thursday. SEA has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $74.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,475.20 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SEA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SEA by 12,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after buying an additional 2,634,327 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of SEA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,510,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $66,411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,777 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP increased its stake in shares of SEA by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 284,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 102,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

