Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 77,572 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $12.07 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $857.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.