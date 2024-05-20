Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised Hut 8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hut 8 from $17.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ HUT opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. Hut 8 has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter worth $73,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Hut 8 by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 91,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

