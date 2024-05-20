Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

